Pakistan airstrikes kill at least 10 civilians in Afghanistan

Pakistan strikes on neighbouring Afghanistan killed at least 10 people, the Taliban spokesman said Tuesday, a day after a suicide attack on a security compound in Pakistan's Peshawar city, AFP reported.

"The Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident... As a result, nine children (five boys and four girls) and one woman were martyred" in Khost province, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed in a post on X.

Air strikes targeting the border regions of Kunar and Paktika wounded another four civilians, he added.

