Germany coordinated ICJ testimony on arms exports with Israel

Internal documents obtained by Drop Site and Stern show that the German government coordinated its testimony with Israel before testifying before the ICJ at The Hague in April 2024. They cast doubt on the completeness of that account.

According to Press TV, Germany came before the UN’s top court after Nicaragua brought a case accusing Berlin of complicity in the Gaza genocide over its delivery of weapons and other military equipment to Israel.

At the hearing on April 8, 2024, Nicaragua’s representative criticized the reported delivery of 10,000 rounds of 120-millimeter precision ammunition for tanks from Bundeswehr (the German Armed Forces) stocks following a request from Israel.

In The Hague on the following day, Germany’s representative, Tania Freiin von Uslar-Gleichen, confirmed that Israel had requested the munitions but said it was “still being reviewed” and no license had been issued.

