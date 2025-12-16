Caracas, Moscow to continue boosting strategic relations: Maduro
Strategic relations between Caracas and Moscow will continue to grow next year, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said in a program broadcast on Venezolana de Television.
"We’ve set ourselves high goals in all areas in order to make 2026 a year of development for strategic relations between presidents Putin and Maduro and our two nations," he pointed, mentioning last week’s phone call with the Russian leader.