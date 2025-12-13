Witkoff to meet with European leaders, Zelensky in Berlin

US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff will hold meetings with European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky in Berlin this weekend, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

He will meet with negotiators from the UK, Germany, and France on Sunday and Monday, according to sources. The decision to send Witkoff to Berlin demonstrates the US administration's desire to overcome differences between Washington and Kiev regarding the terms of the peace deal, the newspaper believes.

