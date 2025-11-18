Ukrainian forces attack 2 thermal power plants in the DPR

Two thermal power plants in the DPR were damaged in an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces, and many populated areas are without power.

"As a result of an unprecedented attack on the republic's power grid, the Zuyevskaya and Starobeshevskaya thermal power plants were damaged. Power is out in many populated areas, and as a result, boiler houses and filtration stations are shut down," , DPR Head Denis Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel.

