Russia reacts to renewed US, Israeli threats against Iran
News code : 1735718
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Maria Zakharova has reacted to the recent threats made by the US President and Israeli regime's prime minister against Iran.
Russia calls on the "hotheads" to abandon the escalation of tension around Iran. This was announced on December 30 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, Izvestia reported.
She also said that Israel's comments about the possibility of military strikes on Iran are cause for legitimate concern.