Venezuela declares seven-day mourning following US attack

"We have officially declared seven days of national mourning for the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in defense of our holy homeland during the criminal military attack carried out by the US Government on January 3, 2026," she said.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that the United States had struck civilian and military facilities in Caracas, describing Washington’s actions as military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the strikes and announced the seizure and removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife from the country.

endNewsMessage1