Food culture and famous restaurants of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has a sophisticated culinary culture. In the capital, Pyongyang, and elsewhere, there are numerous modern restaurants serving exquisite traditional cuisine, bustling with customers.

Iconic Noodle House in DPRK

Every visitor to the DPRK would not miss the chance of tasting the world-famous Pyongyang cold noodles at the iconic Okryu Restaurant in the capital city of Pyongyang.

Pyongyang Taedonggang Fish Restaurant

The Pyongyang Taedonggang Fish Restaurant sitting on the Taedong riverside in Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, is frequented by many people. What is the most popular at the restaurant is the instant service room where diners can relish fish that is caught in indoor ponds and immediately cooked. Also, various seafood and processed products sold at the restaurant’s shop are favoured by many customers.

Taedong River Mullet Dishes

Dishes prepared with mullet from the Taedong River running through Pyongyang, the capital city of the DPRK, are known among the local people for their unique taste.

