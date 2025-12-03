Women's lives in DPR Korea

Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, takes good care of women across the country. Once he said that women constitute a powerful force for the development of the state and society, and the future of the family, society and even the country is inconceivable apart from the role they play.

The Breast Tumour Institute under the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital serves as a typical example showing special treatment given to the Korean women.

Late in June 2012 Kim Jong Un visited the institute under construction. During his visit, he said: It cannot be said that everything has been solved when we set up a separate building and give it a name. More important is to assign doctors and researchers with rich clinical experience who are qualified for treating mastopathy and breast cancer to the institute and have it furnished with latest equipment. And he ensured that huge funds were earmarked for the purchase of modern medical facilities to be installed in the institute. Under his care the institute was built as a modern, comprehensive medical facility and scientific and research centre for women. Now the institute has set up the telemedicine system to carry out regular checkups of the women across the country and early detection and treatment of breast diseases. The state provides the institute with medical supplies and any women are free to receive treatment there. That’s why the Korean people call the facility the home for women.

As another example, Kim Jong Un ensured that a fantastic concert was given in 2012 to congratulate women on the March 8 International Women’s Day. And on the holiday he joined the working women to watch the performance. He also made sure that a national conference was held in honour of mothers and the Communist Mother Honour Prize was awarded to the women who made distinguished services to society and the collective.

He pays close attention to women’s attire. Late in October 2022 a garment show was held in Pyongyang. He ensured that seasonal clothes for women, mostly for those in their 30s and 40s who take an important part in society, were on display. Cosmetics were also a matter of his concern. He made sure that the Pyongyang Cosmetics Factory was renovated as a model and standard in the country’s cosmetics industry and world-class cosmetics were produced for the Korean women.

Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, acknowledges more gratefully than anybody else the devoted efforts of mothers to bring up their children admirably to be pillars of the country, and pays close attention to helping them rear them free from any worries.

The Third Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea held in June 2021 discussed the issue of improving the childcare policy. At the meeting Kim Jong Un proposed adopting it as a policy of the Party to provide the children across the country with dairy products and other nutritious foods.

He also ensured that the Fourth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK held at the end of that year adopted it as a consistent policy to supply the students across the country with uniforms and school things at state expense, and took a crucial measure to provide all the students with quality uniforms and bags of new designs.

He named a notebook factory the Mindulle Notebook Factory. During his inspection of the factory he repeatedly instructed its officials and employees to produce a larger number of quality notebooks in a way mothers would bind notebooks for their dear children.

He ensured that a heavy investment was made to build the modernly-equipped Okryu Children’s Hospital. In August last year when floods hit the northwestern part of the country he took measures to bring all the children of the victims to the capital city of Pyongyang so that they could continue their studies until new schools were built for them.

At the Fifth National Conference of Mothers he noted that mothers deserve praise by the times merely for their painstaking efforts rendered to giving birth to several children and bringing them up and taking care of their husbands and parents-in-law and exploits they performed in doing do.

In his opening address delivered to the conference he said that he has always respected and loved our dear mothers and that they have devoted themselves heart and soul to bringing up their children and rendered a contribution to making the country prosperous.

Mother’s Day Tells Warm Benevolence

In the DPRK, November 16 is the Mother’s Day.

Under the warm care and benevolence of a peerlessly great man, 11 years have passed since the first Mother’s Day was observed. Marking this day, all sons and daughters in our motherland are extending their warmest congratulations to their mothers, extoling the true love of mothers.

The word “Mother’s Day” itself has a tender meaning and holds a special place in the hearts of the entire people across the country including all mothers.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un proclaimed November 16 as Mother’s Day, in memory of the day when President Kim Il Sung made a historic speech at the 1st National Meeting of Mothers. He then convened the 4th National Meeting of Mothers in a grand style, thus celebrating the Mother’s Day significantly with the blessings of the whole country.

Though respected Comrade Kim Jong Un was busy with his revolutionary leadership, he met the participants of the 4th National Meeting of Mothers and had a photo session with them. He also honored them with presents and warmly told them that it is the huge pride of the Party and the people to have such amazing mothers who carry out their duty of the times entrusted to them by the country and nation with strong patriotism.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un said affectionately that, as the Mother’s Day was newly enacted, everybody would long to see their departed mothers. He then said children, as on Chusok, should use this day to visit the graveyards of their mothers who have never lived to see this beautiful day.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un is bestowing warm love and benevolence to all the mothers on this land so that they can bring up their young to become excellent pillars of the state who make genuine contributions to the prosperity of the motherland.

Mothers who gave birth to and brought up many children to be excellent heirs to the nation and revolution are conferred with the title of Labor Hero. Mothers who are raising children without parents, activists in assisting the army, labor innovators and other exemplary mothers are being elected as deputies to the Supreme People’s Assembly to take part in discussing the state affairs.

Other countries also celebrate the Mother’s Day. But it is only the mothers of the DPRK who proudly and meaningfully celebrate it with all the blessings of the country.

Mothers and women of our country meaningfully celebrate the Mother’s Day every year with great pride. They are renewing their determination to bring up the coming generation, the future of the fatherland, to become the pillars of the state and make significant contributions to the prosperity of the country with patriotic zeal.

Our mothers regard it as their duty and noble patriotism to firmly bring up our children to become reliable heirs to the revolution and talents of the country under the warm love of the sun. Such noble spiritual world of our mothers makes the future of our country brighter and promising.

