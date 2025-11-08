Biden says Trump ‘embarrasses’ US

"I just want you to know [that] you work for us, Mr. President. We don't work for you. You work for us, not just billionaires and millionaires. I mean, sincerely, I'm angry. <...> This is democracy, and the fact of the matter is that there are no kings in democracies, none. But you act in a way that embarrasses us as a nation," Biden said at a Democratic Party event in Omaha, Nebraska.

The former US leader compared the recent demolition of the East Wing of the White House to Trump's approach to the entire country. "Did anyone see what he's done to the East Wing <...> of the White House? It's a perfect symbol of his presidency," Biden said, TASS reported.

In his opinion, Trump is doing the same thing with "the Constitution, the rule of law, and democracy."

