On the Occasion of the 14th Anniversary of the Demise of the Great Leader Comrade Kim Jong Il

Throughout his life Chairman Kim Jong Il of the National Defence Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea devoted his all for the prosperity of the country and the happiness of the people.

Cherishing warmest and most ardent affection for the country and the people, he made painstaking efforts and was on a continuous journey for field guidance; he unexpectedly passed away on a moving train on December 17, 2011.

The field guidance tour he made till the last month of 2011, braving biting cold and fierce heat, was a long journey of love for the people. On this road a solid springboard for the building of a powerful socialist country and a guarantee for the people’s happy life were provided.

For the undying exploits he performed for his country and fellow people while giving field guidance till the last moment of his life with ardent affection for the people, he lives on in the hearts of the Korean people.

endNewsMessage1