Shooting at Oslo shopping center, perpetrator arrested

"It turns out that one shot was fired. We have the perpetrator in custody,” Tor Grottum of Oslo police said, as the emergency services remain at Stor Storsenter, which is Oslo's largest shopping center.

While everyone has been evacuated, no injuries have been reported so far, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“We do not suspect that there are multiple perpetrators, but we are searching broadly. For now, we are talking about one suspect,” Grottum said.

