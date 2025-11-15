Powerful explosion hits Argentina
News code : 1714203
A powerful explosion tore through the Spegazzini Industrial Park in Ezeiza, Argentina, shattering windows across nearby neighborhoods and triggering evacuations as officials investigated the cause.
An explosion at an industrial park 50 kilometers southwest of Buenos Aires sparked a fire and released toxic fumes on Friday night, leaving at least 20 people injured, local media reported.
The explosion, which occurred around 9 p.m. local time (2400 GMT) in the city of Ezeiza, shattered the windows of buildings within a four-kilometer radius, then ignited a fire and produced dense toxic smoke, said the media outlet Clarin.