Powerful explosion hits Argentina

An explosion at an industrial park 50 kilometers southwest of Buenos Aires sparked a fire and released toxic fumes on Friday night, leaving at least 20 people injured, local media reported.

The explosion, which occurred around 9 p.m. local time (2400 GMT) in the city of Ezeiza, shattered the windows of buildings within a four-kilometer radius, then ignited a fire and produced dense toxic smoke, said the media outlet Clarin.

