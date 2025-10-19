The Death of Anandhu Aji: A Mirror to the Crisis of Indian Institutions

The heartbreaking death of "Anandhu Aji," a 26-year-old engineer from Kerala, was not merely a regrettable case of suicide; it was a horrific mirror that exposed the ugly face of institutions claiming to preserve Indian culture and morality. Aji, an IT professional from a family with a long association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), left behind a 15-page suicide note and a shocking video message on Instagram, revealing a terrible crime: continuous sexual abuse in RSS camps during his childhood by a senior member of the organization. This tragedy not only raises profound questions about the safety of youth within Indian extremist institutions but also points an accusatory finger directly at the subcontinent's power structures, including the RSS, Narendra Modi’s government, and the entrenched caste system.

Autopsy of a Tragedy

Before ending his life in a lodge in Thiruvananthapuram, Anandhu Aji revealed horrific details of the abuse he endured in a video message he called his "death declaration." He explicitly accused "Nidheesh Muralidharan," an old neighbor and RSS member, of sexually abusing him from the age of three or four. Aji's note also detailed sexual harassment in RSS training camps (the paramilitary, Hindu nationalist, right-wing Indian voluntary organization that is widely considered the operational wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, India's current ruling party).

This revelation, coming from the mouth of a family member of the Swayamsevaks (RSS volunteer soldiers), is a devastating blow to the extremist, right-wing Hindu organization. The RSS, which consistently portrays itself as the flagbearer of Hindu "culture" and "values" and draws teenagers and youth to its camps with claims of discipline, is now facing a sexual abuse scandal within its inner circles. What was the RSS's response to these accusations? Absolute denial and dismissal. The RSS claimed the allegations were "vague and baseless" and demanded an "impartial" investigation, while failing to offer a defense of the accused whom the victim had named. This reaction is not a sign of innocence, but a testament to an organizational culture built on covering up scandals and protecting abusers.

According to opposition parties, when an organization of this history and magnitude calls a victim’s accusations "baseless" instead of expressing remorse and cooperating fully, it not only commits a moral failure but systematically seeks to destroy justice and impose silence on future victims.

The Modi Government: Partner in Silence and Protector of the RSS

The tragedy of Anandhu Aji cannot be seen merely as a local or intra-organizational issue. This incident is directly linked to the highest levels of power in India. The RSS is the ideological and political parent of the ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Narendra Modi, the current Prime Minister, and the vast majority of the party’s senior leaders are former members and products of this very organization. This connection has created an iron immunity for the RSS against accountability.

In a country where NGOs and opposition institutions are subjected to the most intense scrutiny and pressure, the government apparatus experiences political and bureaucratic paralysis when serious accusations are leveled against an organization affiliated with the Sangh Parivar (the family of Hindu nationalist organizations), such as the RSS. The central government's silence, led by Narendra Modi, on this scandal effectively sends a clear message to the entire administrative, judicial, and police system.

Initially, the Thampanoor police registered a case of "unnatural death" and refused to file a charge of abetment to suicide, which is the height of political maneuvering in a criminal case. Only after intense pressure from public opinion, media, and opposition parties (such as the Indian National Congress) was the Kerala Police compelled to register a case under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (unnatural sexual offenses) against the main accused, Nidheesh Muralidharan, and transfer the case to the jurisdiction where the crime occurred. This sluggishness and delay are an example of structural corruption endorsed by Modi’s political power.

The Modi government, which touts itself as the champion of a "New India" and the guardian of the nation's security and honor, has chosen silence regarding these moral scandals that strike at the heart of its own ideology. In doing so, it allows extremist organizations to continue their activities without fear of legal consequences.

The Caste System: Root of Discrimination and Refuge for Exploiters

Sexual assault and abuse, especially within power-centric and hierarchical structures like the RSS, cannot be understood without considering their deeper social context: the caste system in the subcontinent. The principles of the caste system, based on hierarchy, the concentration of power in the hands of the upper castes, and the enforced silence of the lower castes, provide fertile ground for such crimes.

The ideology of "Hindutva" (Hindu nationalism) promoted by the RSS, though ostensibly calling for Hindu unity, practically feeds on traditional, hierarchical caste roots. This system creates a social environment where power and legitimacy are concentrated in the hands of the "superiors," while vulnerability and an inability to protest are imposed on the "subordinates." RSS training camps, with their hierarchical nature, are environments that reproduce this power imbalance. Sexual abuse in such environments is not merely an individual deviance but the ultimate and violent manifestation of the ruling class's dominance over the bodies, minds, and destinies of weaker and younger individuals.

The caste system, by fostering an atmosphere where individual and family honor is heavily tied to silence, ensures that victims, even after surviving, do not dare to expose or pursue justice. This system provides an ideal environment for oppressors to thrive, as they know that the social structure (caste) and the political structure (the Modi government and the RSS) will guarantee their silence to maintain the established order.