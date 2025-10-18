At least 10 people killed air attacks inside Afghanistan
Pakistan has launched air attacks inside Afghanistan, killing at least 10 people and breaking a ceasefire that had brought two days of relative calm to the border after an intensive period of bloodshed, Afghan officials say.
The 48-hour truce paused nearly a week of bloody border clashes that killed dozens of soldiers and civilians on both sides.
“Pakistan has broken the ceasefire and bombed three locations in Paktika” province late on Friday, a senior Taliban official told the AFP news agency, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Afghanistan will retaliate.”
Ten civilians were killed and 12 others were wounded in the attacks, a provincial hospital official told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that two children were among the dead.