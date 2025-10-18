At least 10 people killed air attacks inside Afghanistan

The 48-hour truce paused nearly a week of bloody border clashes that killed dozens of soldiers and civilians on both sides.

“Pakistan has broken the ceasefire and bombed three locations in Paktika” province late on Friday, a senior Taliban official told the AFP news agency, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Afghanistan will retaliate.”

Ten civilians were killed and 12 others were wounded in the attacks, a provincial hospital official told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that two children were among the dead.

