Tomahawk missiles can't change situation on the front: Peskov

The issue of possible supplies of Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine is causing extreme concern in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

Tomahawk missiles are a serious weapon but can't change the situation on the front, Sputnik quoted him as saying.

"The issue of Tomahawks is of extreme concern to us, as [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has already said," Peskov told media, commenting on the statements about Tomahawk missiles in the US.

