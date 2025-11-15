Trump announced plans for nuclear tests

Trump claimed that the US has more nuclear weapons than any other country, but at the same time advocates for denuclearization.

The United States of America plans to conduct nuclear weapons tests in the near future. At the same time, Washington simultaneously declares its commitment to denuclearization. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, as reported by UNN with reference to the White House broadcast and CNN.

During a conversation with reporters, Trump was asked if he planned meetings related to concerns about possible nuclear tests. In response, the president stated that the US would conduct such tests because other nations do. He also emphasized that America has more nuclear weapons than any other country.

endNewsMessage1