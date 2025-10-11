80 Years of Great Leadership

October 10, 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung consolidated the organizational and ideological groundwork and mass base for founding a party during the 20-year-long arduous anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle to liberate the country from the Japanese imperialists’ military occupation.

Based on these preparations, he founded a revolutionary party of a Juche type on October 10, 1945, immediately after the country’s liberation.

Subsequently, the Workers’ Party of Korea rallied all the people under the banner of patriotism, and when the US imperialists unleashed a war after the founding of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, it called upon the Korean people to win a great victory in the three-year-long Fatherland Liberation War and defend the country. Thereafter, it relied on the people’s inexhaustible creativity in the struggle to develop the country as a socialist state, independent, self-supporting and self-reliant in national defence.

The great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il worked hard to ensure that the Party achieved oneness in ideology and leadership and to enhance its leadership abilities remarkably, thus ushering in a great heyday of socialist construction.

In particular, in the mid-1990s when the imperialists went to the extremes in their attempt to isolate and stifle the DPRK, the WPK, under the leadership of Kim Jong Il, administered original Songun politics to firmly defend the national sovereignty and provide a solid springboard for building a powerful country.

Today, the WPK, under the leadership of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, is ushering in a heyday of strengthening the whole Party and a new era of overall national prosperity.

It is translating the people’s ideals and desires into reality by thoroughly applying the people-first principle to its building and overall work.

The WPK, which has followed the road of glory over the past eight decades under the wise leadership of the peerlessly great men, will add lustre to its history of victory and glory, enjoying absolute support and trust of the people.

