Netanyahu claims Gaza war nearly complete

Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on a podcast this week, claiming that the war on Gaza is nearly complete. “I think we’re close to the end of the war, though we’re not there yet” while ignoring the humanitarian devastation and the near-total loss of international credibility that his regime has suffered. He didn’t mention that he is the one who every time has violated ceasefires.

Much of the Americans on the right, including Tucker Carlson sees Netanyahu as a threat against America’s interest. However, the guy who was interviewing him, is as big of an interventionist in the US as anyone. That why Shapiro gave a platform to Netanyahu to put his spin on what “America First” means.

