Magnitude 7.8 earthquake hits off tip of South America
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the Drake Passage on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake’s epicenter lies in the remote waters between South America and Antarctica, according to the Newsweek.
At this time, there are no confirmed reports of damage or casualties due to the quake’s isolated location.
Authorities are monitoring for possible tsunamis and aftershocks and will issue alerts as needed.