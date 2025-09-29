Issue of UK, France nuclear arsenals should be resolved: Peskov

Dialogue on the future of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) should begin between Moscow and Washington, but the issue of the nuclear arsenals of London and Paris will inevitably need to be resolved, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Of course the negotiations should be started at the bilateral level. After all, the START Treaty is a bilateral document. But in the future, it will not be possible to abstract ourselves from these arsenals. Especially since these arsenals are part of the overall problem of global European security and strategic stability," he said.

The New START treaty was signed in 2010 by Presidents Barack Obama and Dmitri Medvedev and began the following year. It was extended in 2021 for five years, until February 2026.

