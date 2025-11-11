Iraq kicks off parliamentary elections
Polling centers across Iraq opened their doors to voters on Tuesday morning for the country's parliamentary elections
According to election authorities, voting commenced at 7:00 a.m. local time and will continue until 6:00 p.m. this evening.
More than 20 million Iraqi citizens are eligible to participate in this round of parliamentary elections.
Voters will cast their ballots to elect 329 members of the next parliament from among 7,745 candidates competing in various provinces.