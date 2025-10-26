Hamas to hand over bodies of all captives that will be found

"All the provisions of the [ceasefire] agreement pertain to general issues, which are required to be clarified, and negotiations are to be held," he said on the air with Al Jazeera Mubasher, answering the question whether the timeline exists for Hamas to transfer the remains to the Israeli regime.

"As regards the bodies of hostages, we committed to transfer all the bodies we have and the ones we will find," Abou Marzook said, TASS reported.

Hamas "does not want to retain the bodies" and hopes "to solve the problem as quickly as possible," he stressed.

