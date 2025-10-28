US military plane carrying weapons lands at Syria
The United States has deployed military and logistical reinforcements to its base in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, despite Washington’s recent announcements of troop drawdowns and base closures in the Arab country.
The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that a US cargo plane, together with an attack helicopter, landed at Kharab al-Jir Airport near the oil-rich town of Rmelan on Monday afternoon.
The Britain-based monitoring group, citing local sources, said the freighter was loaded with electronic devices, various types of ammunition, including heavy weapons, and a number of military personnel.
The observatory noted that the developments come amid attempts by the US-led military coalition purportedly formed to fight the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group to fortify and strengthen positions in northeastern Syria.