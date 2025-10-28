US military plane carrying weapons lands at Syria

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that a US cargo plane, together with an attack helicopter, landed at Kharab al-Jir Airport near the oil-rich town of Rmelan on Monday afternoon.

The Britain-based monitoring group, citing local sources, said the freighter was loaded with electronic devices, various types of ammunition, including heavy weapons, and a number of military personnel.

The observatory noted that the developments come amid attempts by the US-led military coalition purportedly formed to fight the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group to fortify and strengthen positions in northeastern Syria.

