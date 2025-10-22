Iranian Labour News Agency
Dozens dead in Nigeria tanker explosion

A fuel tanker explosion has rocked the village of Ezza in southern Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of at least 38 people, according to authorities.

According to TRT, the incident occurred on Tuesday when the tanker, loaded with fuel, overturned on a damaged section of the Katcha-Agae road in Niger State, spilling its contents.

Witnesses told Anadolu that residents rushed to get the leaking fuel. Moments later, the tanker exploded.

“Most of the victims were those scooping petrol before the explosion occurred,” Niger State Chairman of Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Farouk Mohammed Kawo, told reporters.

 

