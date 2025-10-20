Iranian Labour News Agency
FA العربیه

2 dead after UAE plane veers off Hong Kong runway into sea

2 dead after UAE plane veers off Hong Kong runway into sea
News code : 1702548
The link copied

Two people have been killed in a cargo plane crash, after it skidded off Hong Kong's airport runway into the sea.

A cargo plane skidded off a runway at Hong Kong International Airport and plunged into the sea while landing early on Monday, killing two people.

The Boeing 747, operated by Turkey-based ACT Airlines, was arriving from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, around 3:50 a.m. The aircraft had been leased from Emirates, the airline said.

Two people in an airport ground-handling vehicle that fell into the sea were confirmed dead, while four crew members were rescued from the plane and taken to hospital.

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News