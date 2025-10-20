2 dead after UAE plane veers off Hong Kong runway into sea

A cargo plane skidded off a runway at Hong Kong International Airport and plunged into the sea while landing early on Monday, killing two people.

The Boeing 747, operated by Turkey-based ACT Airlines, was arriving from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, around 3:50 a.m. The aircraft had been leased from Emirates, the airline said.

Two people in an airport ground-handling vehicle that fell into the sea were confirmed dead, while four crew members were rescued from the plane and taken to hospital.

