Trump says 'war is over' in Gaza
News code : 1699352
US President Donald Trump has said "the war is over" as he travels to occupied Palestine for the release of captives from Gaza under the ceasefire deal agreed between Israel and Hamas.
The war in Gaza has ended and the Middle East is going to “normalize”, Donald Trump said on Sunday as he flew to occupied Palestine, which was waiting for Hamas to release Israeli captives as world leaders were gathering to discuss the next steps toward peace, BBC reported.
“The war is over, you understand that,” Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One as he began a flight from Washington DC to occupied Palestine.