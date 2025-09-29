Netanyahu meets with Witkoff, Kushner

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in New York on Sunday with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Trump, and Steve Witkoff, the special envoy from the White House, for a six-hour session focused on the war in Gaza and possible scenarios for ending it. Neither side disclosed the outcome or details of the meeting.

Earlier, Trump told Axios that Gaza war negotiations had entered the “final stage” and could open the way to a broader peace in the West Asia region.

All parties have come together to reach an agreement, but we still have to finish the job, he said, adding that Arab states had shown tremendous cooperation.

