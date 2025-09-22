Iranian Labour News Agency
FA العربیه

US vows to defend Poland, Baltic states if Russia escalates

US vows to defend Poland, Baltic states if Russia escalates
News code : 1689476
The link copied

US President Donald Trump on Sunday pledged to defend Poland and the Baltic states if Russia continues escalating tensions in the region.

"Yeah, I would," Trump said when asked whether he would help defend Poland and Baltic countries from Russia if Moscow keeps escalating, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. 

This came before Trump departed for a memorial service of assassinated conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona.

Trump's statement follows recent Russia's alleged violations of Baltic airspace. On Friday, three suspected Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission for 12 minutes.

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News