Most Important State Affair of DPR Korea

In late July 2024 some areas in the DPRK’s northern provinces of North Phyongan, Jagang and Ryanggang were hit by floods.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, took a state measure of immediately mobilizing powerful construction forces to build for the flood victims new houses far better than their previous ones. However, the damage was so severe that it was believed that it would take months to stabilize the living conditions of the flood victims.

At this juncture there was something the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea and the Korean government were most concerned about.

When Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, visited a flood-stricken area in Uiju County, North Phyongan Province, and met the flood victims, he said reportedly that the most urgent issue was to ensure the life and education of the children and students in the period of a few months needed to stabilize the life of the flood victims by completing the construction of the dwelling houses and that issue of nursing, upbringing and education was the most important state affair that should be done even if the sky fell in. Then he announced a crucial measure to run an emergency system to bring all children and students of the flood victims to Pyongyang and provide them with nursing and education in a stable and convenient environment entirely at state expense.

The flood left the roads, bridges, farm land, dwelling houses and numerous public buildings tremendously damaged, but Kim Jong Un and the Korean government were most concerned about the education of the children. According to him, any delay in the education of children will slow down the country’s progress.

Thanks to the measure taken by him, thousands of pre-school children and students of the flood victims received nursing and education in Pyongyang without a single day’s interruption under the care of the state.

As a result, freshers for primary, junior and senior middle school courses as well as institutions of tertiary education receive tens of kinds of school things, plus uniform, shoes and satchel every year.

True to his outlook on the rising generation and the future, the country introduced the universal 12-year compulsory education and renovated children’s camps and schoolchildren’s palaces across the country. The state supplies dairy products and other nutritious foodstuffs to all children throughout the country. In addition it ensures that school things including notebooks and satchels are produced and supplied to all students across the country on a regular basis at its expense. In particular, it set it as its eternal policy to provide students with uniforms.

It is said that Kim Jong Un feels the happiest when he has done something great for children and when their merry laughter and singing resound far and wide.

Mothers of Orphans

The nurses and teachers of the baby homes and orphanages in the DPRK work devotedly and take parental care of the children, who call them mother with good grace.

Branch School in Mountainous Village

This is a branch school in Songgum-ri, Kangdong County on the outskirts of the capital city of Pyongyang. With an enrolment of scores of students, the branch school is equipped with educational conditions and environment no inferior to those in urban schools.

Happy Children

Shown here are frolicking primary school children of the DPRK. Their uniforms, bags plus school things and shoes are all supplied to them at state expense.

