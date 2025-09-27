Kremlin reacts to NATO threats to shoot down Russian aircraft

Bellicose rhetoric from Western officials is “reckless and irresponsible” in the absence of proof to back up airspace violation claims, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday in response to NATO member states' threats to shoot down Russian planes.

Peskov said there is no hard evidence to back up allegations that Russian fighter jets violated NATO members’ airspace.

“Allegations against Russia that its warplanes have violated someone’s airspace are groundless,” the official said, noting that “no credible evidence has been produced” to corroborate the claims.

