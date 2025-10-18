Hamas urges mediators to enforce Israel ceasefire commitment
Hazim Qassem, spokesman for the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), stressed that all mediating parties must compel the Israeli regime to abide by the ceasefire agreement and prevent further violations.
He noted that these violations include the continued daily killings and the obstruction of sufficient humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip.
In a related statement, Hamas reported that the Israeli regime committed a new massacre by targeting the Abu Shaaban family while they were visiting their home in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City.