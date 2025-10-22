North Korea launches ballistic missiles, Seoul says
North Korea has fired several ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency said, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The current missile launch has been the first one since South Korean President Lee Jae Myung took office in early June.
The JCS said it detected the launches from Junghwa in North Korea's southern North Hwanghae Province.