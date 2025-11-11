Korean Civilization Seen through Seaside Resort

The Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area located on the east coast of the DPRK has entered service since July 1. The iconic seaside resort is now pulling crowds and going viral on the Internet.

First of all, it showcases what the Korean civilization is like.

The Kalma peninsula in the East Sea of Korea is a sandy strip of island attached to the land. It sprawls from north to south and here lies Myongsasimni, a 4km-long beach.

The place renowned for its unusual scenery is dotted with hundreds of modern buildings including hotels, villas and other lodging houses that can accommodate about 20 000 people, as well as office building, tour information office and financial centre.

attraction—fully-furnished sea bathing facilities, commercial and catering facilities and leisure facilities such as cinema, video game hall, artificial pond, angling site, water park, fun fair, and fitness centre which can provide service all year round.

Fine landscaping adds more to the beauty of the coast and green architecture technology has been widely applied to greening buildings.

The resort highlights the people-oriented character of Korean civilization.

The resort is really devoted to the ordinary people.

In other countries only rich people can afford to go on holiday to famous seaside resorts. But the DPRK has built the world-class resort for the sake of its people. Once when the construction project was at its height, Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, referred to the project as one of the undertakings he had wanted to do most of all, according to local media. At the inauguration ceremony he said that what he most wanted to do for the people, a long-cherished project to which the Party devoted a great deal of effort for a long time, was translated into a brilliant reality. To prove his words, those who have visited the resort since its inauguration are all ordinary people, including workers and farmers. They come with colleagues, family members or friends.

Central Zoo Resounds with People’s Laughter

The Central Zoo is one of the favourite resorts in Pyongyang, the capital city of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Covering an area of over 100 hectares, it consists of peculiarly-shaped animal halls, including an aquarium and a reptile house, and tens of animal sheds. It houses well over ten thousand animals of over 830 species.

Taedonggang Sushi Restaurant

The Taedonggang Sushi Restaurant located on the banks of the Taedong River in the DPRK’s capital city of Pyongyang is one of the public catering establishments frequented by the citizens.

Floating Restaurant Taedonggang

This is the floating restaurant Taedonggang which can accommodate over hundreds of people at a time. The ship adds more beauty to the Taedong River, a pride of the DPRK’s capital city of Pyongyang.

