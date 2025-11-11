Iranian Labour News Agency
FA العربیه

Lebanon Army opposes Israel demand for inspection of homes

Informed sources reported Lebanese army has rejected an audacious request from Israel to conduct house-to-house searches in southern Lebanon to locate Hezbollah weapons.

Reuters, citing three Lebanese security officials and two Israeli officials, reported that the Lebanese Army has rejected an audacious request from Israel to conduct house-to-house searches in southern Lebanon to locate weapons.

According to the report, in recent weeks the Israeli regime asked Lebanon to carry out such operations as part of efforts to disarm Hezbollah, but the Lebanese Army emphasized that such actions could lead to internal conflict.

Lebanese officials told Reuters that Tel Aviv is pressing Beirut to carry out these searches, but “this will never happen,” they stressed.

 

