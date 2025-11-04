Israel not fulfilling obligations on allowing aid into Gaza

"Israel must stop violating the ceasefire regime. It also does not fulfill its obligations on ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid. It is necessary to ensure the entry of about 600 trucks with aid and 50 cisterns with fuel. But, honestly, we do not see such a number of actually entering Gaza," Fidan said, following a ministerial meeting in Istanbul, involving Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia and Turkey.

The top Turkish diplomat also noted that "the international community must continue pressure on Israel which ‘since the moment of declaring the ceasefire has killed about 250 Gaza residents.’"

