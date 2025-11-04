Israel not fulfilling obligations on allowing aid into Gaza
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Israel is not fulfilling its obligations on allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and does not let in the agreed number of cargoes.
"Israel must stop violating the ceasefire regime. It also does not fulfill its obligations on ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid. It is necessary to ensure the entry of about 600 trucks with aid and 50 cisterns with fuel. But, honestly, we do not see such a number of actually entering Gaza," Fidan said, following a ministerial meeting in Istanbul, involving Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia and Turkey.
The top Turkish diplomat also noted that "the international community must continue pressure on Israel which ‘since the moment of declaring the ceasefire has killed about 250 Gaza residents.’"