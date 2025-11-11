Plane crash kills two in US's Florida

A father and daughter were killed in a small plane crash on Monday in Florida, which was bound for Jamaica on a hurricane relief mission, according to their ministry.

Alexander Wurm, 53, and his 22-year-old daughter, Serena Wurm, died after the aircraft crashed into a waterway in a residential area of Coral Springs, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

Ignite the Fire Ministry released a statement on Monday night, saying Alexander Wurm was known for his "warmth and unwavering kindness" and that he "devoted his life to serving others."

