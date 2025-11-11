Iranian Labour News Agency
FA العربیه

Plane crash kills two in US's Florida

Plane crash kills two in US's Florida
News code : 1712551
The link copied

A small turboprop plane bound for Jamaica on a hurricane relief mission crashed into a pond in a residential area of the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Coral Springs on Monday.

A father and daughter were killed in a small plane crash on Monday in Florida, which was bound for Jamaica on a hurricane relief mission, according to their ministry.

Alexander Wurm, 53, and his 22-year-old daughter, Serena Wurm, died after the aircraft crashed into a waterway in a residential area of Coral Springs, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

Ignite the Fire Ministry released a statement on Monday night, saying Alexander Wurm was known for his "warmth and unwavering kindness" and that he "devoted his life to serving others."

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News