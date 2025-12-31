Three powerful explosions heard in Lebanon

Media sources reported that three explosions occurred near a newly built Israeli military base in the Tall al-Hammams area, located inside Lebanese territory.

According to Al-Manar TV, three explosions were heard late Tuesday night in the vicinity of the newly established Israeli base in Lebanon. At the same time, movements by Israeli military vehicles were observed north of the site.

No further details have been released so far regarding the nature of the explosions or the extent of any possible damage.

