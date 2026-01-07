Taiwanese F-16 crashes off island's eastern coast

The Air Force said that the F-16 was on a routine training mission and the pilot, identified as Capt. Hsin, is believed to have ejected from the aircraft in Hualien County, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te has instructed all relevant agencies to spare no effort in locating the pilot and determining the cause of the accident, according to a statement issued on US social media platform Facebook.

