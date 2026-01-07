Netanyahu trying to block any US-Iran talks: Report

Internal divisions within the US administration have emerged over a proposal reportedly supported by Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy to the region, who is said to favor reopening talks between the United States and Iran.

Based on the report, two diplomatic sources familiar with the matter told Israel Hayom that a specific and confidential proposal to resume negotiations had been put forward, but later underwent a shift following the Israeli regime’s aggression against Iran.

According to the sources, Saudi Arabia, alongside Oman—which hosted the previous round of negotiations—was involved in the proposal.

