At least six aid seekers killed by Israeli forces near Gaza
Israeli forces have shot six Palestinians dead and injured several more as they waited for aid north of Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.
At least 26 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since dawn, the medical sources told Al Jazeera.
The report further added that at least 95 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip in the past day.
