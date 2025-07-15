Blessed Orphans

Foreigners who have visited baby homes, orphanages, primary and middle schools for orphans in the capital city of Pyongyang and local areas during their stay in the DPRK say that the orphans in the country are blessed children.

Best Homes

Orphans in the DPRK live in palatial houses. Typical examples are Pyongyang Baby Home and Pyongyang Orphanage on the bank of the Taedong River. Built in 2014, they are equipped with all necessary facilities for the upbringing and education of orphans. After visiting them, members of diplomatic missions in the DPRK and their spouses said that they would like to grow their children there.

Following the baby home and orphanage in Pyongyang, similar buildings have been newly built in Wonsan and other parts of the country. Besides, modern primary and middle schools for orphans have also been built in different regions. These facilities provide orphans with splendid living conditions.

State Provides Everything

In the DPRK the state takes full responsibility for providing all living conditions for orphans. A fishery station dedicated to orphans was organized, and a well-knit system is in place for providing them with new clothes, shoes and school things according to seasons, as well as foods, non-staple foods and confectionery. Even fresh and dried persimmons are regularly provided to them. On June 1, the International Children’s Day, and June 6, the founding day of the Korean Children’s Union, and other holidays, they are supplied with special foodstuffs so that they can spend the holidays happily.

All the facilities for orphans have medical workers who take care of them.

The primary and middle schools for orphans are more advanced than any other schools in the country in terms of educational conditions and environment.

Time for Fun

Children at Pyongyang Orphanage have fun making dolls and animals with coloured clay. This is one of the most-awaited activities for the orphans.

They Are Not Parentless

It is none other than General Secretary Kim Jong Un who proposed building new and admirable baby homes, orphanages, primary and middle schools for orphans across the country and solved all problems arising in their construction during his several visits to the Pyongyang Baby Home and the Pyongyang Orphanage under construction. On New Year’s Day in 2015, he went straight to see orphans to spend the holiday with them just after delivering his new year address. He showed parental affection for the children, kissing them on the cheek, seeing them having meal and listening to their singing.

He made sure that a fishery station was built exclusively for orphans across the country and that a well-regulated system was established for looking after them. That’s why orphans in the country call Kim Jong Un their father and the Workers’ Party of Korea their mother.

