Russia reacts to Trump’s ultimatum
News code : 1662150
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev reacted to the US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Moscow.
Monday’s statements by US President Donald Trump are "a theatrical ultimatum" to Moscow that it does not care about, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, TASS reported.
"Trump issued a theatrical ultimatum to the Kremlin. The world shuddered, expecting the consequences. Belligerent Europe was disappointed. Russia didn’t care," Medvedev wrote on the X social platform.