Iranian Labour News Agency
FA العربیه

Fire in Ankara kills 3 people, including a child

Fire in Ankara kills 3 people, including a child
News code : 1661216
The link copied

A fire broke out in a multi-story building located in a residential complex in the Çankaya district of the Turkish capital Ankara.

APA reports that the "Hürriyet" newspaper published information about this.

According to the information, the residents who were helpless in the building were rescued by firefighters. The newspaper reports that during the incident, 3 people, including one child, lost their lives, and 20 people were poisoned by smoke. The Republican Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

The fire broke out yesterday evening. The cause of the incident is unknown. Those who were poisoned by the strong smoke of the fire were hospitalized.

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News