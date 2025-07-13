Fire in Ankara kills 3 people, including a child

APA reports that the "Hürriyet" newspaper published information about this.

According to the information, the residents who were helpless in the building were rescued by firefighters. The newspaper reports that during the incident, 3 people, including one child, lost their lives, and 20 people were poisoned by smoke. The Republican Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

The fire broke out yesterday evening. The cause of the incident is unknown. Those who were poisoned by the strong smoke of the fire were hospitalized.

endNewsMessage1