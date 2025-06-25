US intelligence says Iran nuclear sites intact after attacks

The findings, compiled by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Pentagon’s primary intelligence unit, were shared with CNN by four sources familiar with the matter.

The assessment report is based on a battle evaluation conducted by US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the aftermath of Sunday morning aggression, according to one of the sources quoted by the American broadcaster.

The findings contradict Trump’s repeated assertions that the attacks “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s uranium enrichment capabilities, the report states.

US Defense Secretary also echoed the claims of Trump on Sunday, saying that Iran’s nuclear ambitions “have been obliterated.”

Citing two sources familiar with the DIA assessment, CNN reported that Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile remains intact, with one of them noting that the centrifuges targeted in the attacks suffered little damage.

