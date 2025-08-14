Israeli army kills 100 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

Al Jazeera reported that large swaths of Gaza’s north have been turned into “lifeless wastelands” due to Israel’s intensifying assault.

At least eight more people, including three children, have starved to death, bringing the total number of hunger-related deaths in the enclave to 235, including 106 children, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said.

The UN experts have denounced the Israeli regime for carrying out “medicine” through its destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system, and the killing and starvation of health workers.

