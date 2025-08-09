UNSC to hold emergency session on Gaza occupation on Sunday

Diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency that the session, originally planned for Saturday, was rescheduled for August 10 at 10 a.m. local time. No reason was given for the change. The UK, Denmark, France, Greece, and Slovenia requested the meeting.

The call for the session came after the Tel Aviv regime’s Security Cabinet approved a plan late Thursday to seize Gaza City in the north of the besieged enclave. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News before the meeting that his regime seeks to “take full control of all of Gaza.”

