Death toll from gas explosion in Russia's Saratov rises to 7

The rescuers pulled from under the rubble the body of another victim, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a child was among those who perished in the incident.

Also, 16 people were hospitalized following the incident, some of them in critical condition, while four remain missing, it said, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Russian Emergency Minister Aleksandr Kurenkov arrived in Saratov to personally supervise the search and rescue operations, which have been ongoing since Friday without interruptions.

