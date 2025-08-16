Pakistan flash floods kill over 320 amid heavy monsoon rains
At least 320 people have died in northern Pakistan over the past 48 hours as torrential monsoon rains triggered flash floods, the country’s disaster management authority said on Saturday.
Officials reported that 307 of the deaths were in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where mountainous terrain has been hit hardest by the flooding.
Nine people were killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and five in Gilgit-Baltistan, the authority said.
Most victims died in collapsing houses and sudden surges of water, while 21 others were injured.