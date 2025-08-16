11 killed in western Russia factory fire

"The bodies of two more people were found during rubble clearing. In total, unfortunately, 11 people died and 130 people were injured," the ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, a person, whose location was detected by one of the canine units deployed as part of the air-mobile group, was rescued from the debris, the ministry said.

More than 360 specialists and 90 units of equipment have been deployed to the scene, while search and rescue operations continue at the incident site, it added.

